Paramedics rush to motorcycle crash in Bunya Mountains
UPDATE:
PARAMEDICS have transported two stable patients to Kingaroy Hospital with chest injuries following the motorcycle crash in the Bunya Mountains.
EARLIER:
TWO people are being treated by paramedics following a motorcycle crash in the Bunya Mountains.
Emergency services rushed to the incident on Maidenwell Bunya Mountains Rd and Bunya Mountains Rd about 1.59pm.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said both patients were conscious, with a previous request for a rescue helicopter deemed not necessary by paramedics on scene.