Paramedics rush to motorcycle crash in Bunya Mountains

BUNYA MOUNTAINS CRASH: Emergency services have rushed to a motorcycle crash in the Bunya Mountains this afternoon. Picture: File

UPDATE:

PARAMEDICS have transported two stable patients to Kingaroy Hospital with chest injuries following the motorcycle crash in the Bunya Mountains.

EARLIER:

TWO people are being treated by paramedics following a motorcycle crash in the Bunya Mountains.

Emergency services rushed to the incident on Maidenwell Bunya Mountains Rd and Bunya Mountains Rd about 1.59pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said both patients were conscious, with a previous request for a rescue helicopter deemed not necessary by paramedics on scene.