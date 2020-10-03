Menu
BUNYA MOUNTAINS CRASH: Emergency services have rushed to a motorcycle crash in the Bunya Mountains this afternoon. Picture: File
News

Paramedics rush to motorcycle crash in Bunya Mountains

Sam Turner
3rd Oct 2020 3:07 PM
UPDATE:

PARAMEDICS have transported two stable patients to Kingaroy Hospital with chest injuries following the motorcycle crash in the Bunya Mountains. 

EARLIER: 

TWO people are being treated by paramedics following a motorcycle crash in the Bunya Mountains.

Emergency services rushed to the incident on Maidenwell Bunya Mountains Rd and Bunya Mountains Rd about 1.59pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said both patients were conscious, with a previous request for a rescue helicopter deemed not necessary by paramedics on scene.

bunya mountains bunya mountains motorcycle crash qas

