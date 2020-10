Paramedics were called to Murgon this afternoon, following a single-car crash at the intersection between the Bunya Highway and Cherbourg Road. File Photo.

Paramedics were called to Murgon this afternoon, following a single-car crash at the intersection between the Bunya Highway and Cherbourg Road. File Photo.

QAS PARAMEDICS were called to Murgon following a single-car crash at the intersection between the Bunya Highway and Cherbourg Road this afternoon.

According to a QAS spokeswoman, paramedics attended the scene at 4.09pm where they treated one female patient.

The patient subsequently declined transportation to hospital.