Parents complain about Ivanka’s kids

Ivanka and Jared pulled their kids out of a $35,000-a-year school after parents complained they were flouting COVID-19 rules at White House events.

Ivanka and Jared pulled their kids out of a $35,000-a-year school after parents complained they were flouting COVID-19 rules at White House events.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump pulled their kids out of a $US25,000-a-year ($A35,000) Jewish day school after other parents complained the family was flouting COVID-19 rules by attending White House events without masks, according to reports.

The couple's three children, Arabella, 9, Joseph, 7, and Theodore, 4, had attended the Milton Gottesman Jewish Day School since 2017 when they moved to Washington D.C. after Ivanka's father became president.

But then suddenly last month - two weeks before the election and three weeks after the coronavirus outbreak in the White House which struck down the President among others - the children moved to the Melvin J. Berman Hebrew Academy in suburban Maryland.

It was reported the Kushners removed their kids from the school after parents complained the couple were attending "superspreader" events.

A spokesperson for the school confirmed that the couple "withdrew" the children, while a family source claimed it was because Berman offered more in-person classes after reopening virtually, according to its website.

However, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported that it was because other parents had complained about the Kushners.

Jared's top aide Avi Berkowitz denied the claims of rule-breaking on Thursday, telling the publication: "The Kushners protect the privacy of their children and won't engage in idle gossip."

But three Milton school parents told the JTA they became concerned when Kushner, Ivanka and a top aide were spotted at events flouting COVID-19 protocols set out by the school.

Donald Trump, his wife Melania, their 14-year-old son Barron, top aide Hope Hicks, and press secretary Kayleigh McEnany all contracted the virus in early October.

Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and five other staffers also tested positive for the virus last week, as infection rates soar around the country.

During the school closures in May, there was another White House outbreak after Mike Pence's Press Secretary Katie Miller tested positive.

RELATED: Huge clue that Ivanka may run for president in 2024

RELATED: Ivanka roasted over Alaska election result tweet

Milton's protocols are based on CDC guidelines, urging students and their families to wear masks while they're not on campus, as well as limiting their attendance at large gatherings of campus where social distancing is not practised or masks are not worn.

The breaking point for one parent was reportedly Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination ceremony at the White House.

Although the Kushners weren't there, 11 guests later tested positive for coronavirus, including the President.

On September 29, the Kushners visited Cleveland, Ohio, for the first debate between Mr Trump and Joe Biden, where Ivanka was reportedly pictured without a face covering.

Mr Trump confirmed he was infected on October 2, but the school allegedly wouldn't tell parents the last day of contact between the President and his grandchildren.

"There was concern for the safety of children because it was very clear the Kushner parents were violating public health recommendations," the mother said.

"At the same time of rising cases in the states and children going back to school, we were seeing the Kushners violating quarantine requirements."

As it stands, Milton is split between remote and in-school learning. The Sun contacted the school for comment on Thursday.

The mother said a particular concern for parents was the fact that their youngest child attended indoor pre-kindergarten classes, unlike the older kids who were taught outside.

She pointed out that it was "masked, but indoors, and there are the Secret Service, who are with the children".

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Parents complain about Ivanka's kids