Parkway set up fire GoFundMe

The Byron Bay metal giants rally the caring nature of the metal community to try and assist those currently affected by the bushfire crisis in Australia. Contributed

BYRON Bay metal titans Parkway Drive have thrown their weight behind helping the victims of the ongoing bushfire crisis.

Announcing the initiative on the Instagram platform, the band have set up a GoFundMe page and launched it with a $50,000 donation from their own finances.

The total now sits at $78,027 with 1.1k donations after one day.

Winston made a heartfelt plea through the Intagram video feature to fans across the world.

"Hey guys, we are making this post in regard to the bushfire situation which is currently playing out in our home of Australia," he said.

"In case you are unaware of what is going on we are currently in the midst of a natural disaster which has been playing out for a couple of months now and basically annihilated an incredible amount of our country."

Winston said they were thinking of all the people who have been affected and their hearts and minds and thoughts were with them.

"We have toured so much of this country and so much of the information I see coming across my screen has been from places I'm familiar with and we have been to and we have been treated so kindly and it really is heartbreaking to see what is happening around this country right now," he said.

As such the band were inspired to start up a GoFundMe page as a place fans could go and donate.

"The metal community has always got behind causes in such an amazing way and has such a massive heart," he said.

"I know everyone is not in a position to donate and that is fine, so Parkway is going to start it up with $50,000."

He said the money will be split evenly between The Red Cross for humanitarian side and the WIRES organisation for the animal side.

"Everyone and everything in this country is currently suffering," he said.

"So if anyone can donate, you have the ability to make a massive difference.

"Parkway Drive currently has 1.2 million people following us on Facebook and we have around half a million people on Instagram and even if you 50 cents and ten minutes of your time, please understand it will make a massive difference.

"You add the number of followers we have to simply a 50 cent donation and you are looking at an incredible amount that you have the ability to help this country with.

"Every single cent is greatly appreciated.

"Thank you so much in advance and our hearts are with you."

To donate go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/Parkway-Drive-Bushfire-Relief