Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Civil and Administrative Tribunal said a justice of the peace wrongfully ordered Orin McCracken to pay Natasha Nespoli $330 to solve the dispute. Picture: David Clark
The Civil and Administrative Tribunal said a justice of the peace wrongfully ordered Orin McCracken to pay Natasha Nespoli $330 to solve the dispute. Picture: David Clark
News

Parlour owner suffers ‘injustice’ over $400 massage table

Nadja Fleet
29th Aug 2020 7:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Coast parlour owner embroiled in a legal battle with a former friend and colleague over a $400 massage table has suffered "a substantial injustice", a tribunal has found.

The Civil and Administrative Tribunal said a justice of the peace wrongfully ordered Orin McCracken to pay Natasha Nespoli $330 to solve the dispute.

"Ms Cracken has suffered a substantial injustice with the decision," tribunal member Michael Howe said.

"There was a clear error made which must be corrected."

Ms McCracken sold a second-hand massage table to Ms Nespoli for $400 and agreed she could pay it off while she worked for the parlour owner.

The dispute started when Ms Nespoli failed to pay the money for the table.

The tribunal said the pair had a physical fight when Ms McCracken came to look for the remaining payment at Ms Nespoli's home.

However, a justice of the peace found Ms McCracken failed to pay her former colleague's wages and ordered the parlour owner to pay $330 instead.

Ms McCracken appealed the decision with the tribunal.

Mr Howe said English was Ms McCracken's second language and the justice of the peace may have misunderstood the parlour owner.

"At minimum, it should have been clarified if not clear to the justice of the peace what she meant," he said. "It was not."

The tribunal found Ms McCracken to be credible and truthful.

Last month, it granted the appeal and ordered Ms Nespoli to pay more than $320 including outstanding money for the table, interest and fees.

However, the tribunal said the appeal was a small victory for Ms McCracken as she would be unable to recoup the fees for the tribunal application.

"Unfortunately for Ms McCracken, her victory will not be entirely satisfactory to her," Mr Howe said.

legal dispute massage parlour natasha nespoli
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MAYOR’S PLEA: Stay vigilant, comply with new restrictions

        Premium Content MAYOR’S PLEA: Stay vigilant, comply with new restrictions

        Health SOUTH Burnett Mayor Brett Otto has issued a plea for residents to comply with ‘measured and sensible’ restrictions to come into effect on Monday.

        BREAKING: South Burnett to enter tighter restrictions Monday

        Premium Content BREAKING: South Burnett to enter tighter restrictions Monday

        Health COVID-19 restrictions have been extended to include the South Burnett, with...

        NAMED: List of people caught with illegal grog in Cherbourg

        Premium Content NAMED: List of people caught with illegal grog in Cherbourg

        Crime Travellers and residents continue to be caught with illegal alcohol in Cherbourg...

        LOCAL HERO: The impact of responding to fatals on our roads

        Premium Content LOCAL HERO: The impact of responding to fatals on our roads

        News For road safety week, we caught up with a Nanango firefighter who has responded to...