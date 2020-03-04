Participants get a taste of new plant-based TAFE course

Alison Lewis with her creation at the Kingaroy TAFE wholefoods and plant-based cooking course. PHOTO: Kingaroy TAFE

Alison Lewis with her creation at the Kingaroy TAFE wholefoods and plant-based cooking course. PHOTO: Kingaroy TAFE

PEOPLE looking for healthier options in the kitchen are turning to the new whole foods and plant-based cookery course on offer at TAFE Queensland’s Kingaroy campus.

After recently completing the course, Alison Lewis, Marion Campbell and Fay Baxter are making the switch to a plant-based diet.

Marion Campbell, Alison Lewis and Fay Baxter trial the recipes at the wholefoods and plant-based cooking course at the Kingaroy TAFE campus. Photo: Kingaroy TAFE

Ms Lewis said she had needed to make changes to improve her health.

“I’ve recently been diagnosed with cancer and I want to improve my health by incorporating as many changes into my diet — less meat, more fruit and vegetables,” she said.

“This course has taught me to prepare and cook dishes and, to be more aware of reading labels and noting the origin of products.”

Breakfast beans and tofu scramble served up during the Kingaroy TAFE wholefoods and plant-based cooking course. (Photo: Kingaroy TAFE)

Many peer-reviewed scientific studies support the health benefits of a plant-based diet.

People report healthy weight loss and weight control, increased fitness, reduced inflammation and overall better health outcomes from eating a balanced diet of fruits, vegetables, tubers, wholegrains and legumes.

Alison Lewis and Marion Campbell dig into the black bean and beetroot burgers at the Kingaroy TAFE wholefoods and plant-based cooking course. Photo: Kingaroy TAFE

Ms Campbell is looking to complement her lifestyle and state of wellness.

“We learnt three plant-based dishes that included breakfast, lunch with black bean and beetroot burgers, followed by apple and oat flan,” she said.

Marion Campbell, Fay Baxter and Alison Lewis at work in the kitchen. Photo: Kingaroy TAFE

Ms Baxter said the course was easy to follow.

“Chef Jason Ford was very approachable and willing to answer any questions thrown his way, and the best part is we taste-tested the recipes we made,” she said.

The Whole Foods — Plant-based Cookery (NONAC11055) course will be run by a qualified chef and cookery instructor who will guide participants through the entire process, from raw wholefood ingredients to a complete exquisitely presented meal.

Fay Baxter with the apple and oat flan she made at the Kingaroy TAFE wholefoods and plant-based cooking course. (PHOTO: Kingaroy TAFE)

It is a hands-on cookery course, with all ingredients and cooking equipment provided, and no prior cooking experience is required.

For more information about places available in the March course intake, call 1300 308 233, or visit tafeqld.edu.au.