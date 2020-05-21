Party-goers busted at COVID-19 checkpoint

PARTY CRASHERS: Two Murgon residents have received hefty fines for attempting to allude the Cherbourg checkpoint to attend a party last weekend.

PARTY CRASHERS: Two Murgon residents have received hefty fines for attempting to allude the Cherbourg checkpoint to attend a party last weekend.

POLICE have confirmed two Murgon residents have been issued with COVID-19 infringement fines after attempting to cross the Cherbourg check point to attend a party over the weekend.



At 7pm on Saturday, May 16, two party goers tried to enter the Cherbourg community by alluding the current biosecurity checkpoint in place along Cherbourg Road.

Senior Sergeant Steven Stewart from Murgon Police Station said the pair were both issued fines under the public health act to the amount of $1334 each.

Snr Sgt Stewart said while the fines may sound quite steep, the threat of the virus being introduced to the elderly Cherbourg community was far more serious.

“The real issue here is the people who try to sneak into the Cherbourg community are putting the elders and immune compromised Cherbourg residents at a serious health risk,” he said.

“The checkpoint is in place to try and protect the community and stop outsiders from entering and these individuals are putting everyone in the community at risk by not obeying the rules and restrictions.”

The Cherbourg checkpoint was first established at the end of March to limit the chances of the coronavirus from entering the community. (Photo: Cherbourg Council)

The checkpoint was first established back in March to stop all unnecessary movement in and out of Cherbourg in an attempt to protect the community from the coronavirus pandemic.

At the time the former Mayor of Cherbourg, Arnold Murray said coronavirus was the biggest threat to our community in its history.

With the South Burnett only having three confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began, Cherbourg restrictions have since been relaxed in order for residents to manage resupply issues.

New Cherbourg Mayor Elvie Sandow and CEO Chatur Zala met with members of the Gympie District Disaster Management Group and the biosecurity doctors from Toowoomba earlier this month to make some adaptations to the current rules.

Current ravel restrictions are as follows:

– Three days a week for travel to Kingaroy for up to four hours

– Between 8am and 8pm – Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday (starting 2nd May 2020)

– Four persons allowed in a vehicle (children included)

– The occupants of the car can include three persons from the same house (one person that does not live in same house is acceptable)

– This is in line with biosecurity arrangements in discreet communities

– This arrangement will be reviewed by the HBO every 24 hours

But with Winter approaching the Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council is urging residents to prepare for potential further lockdown situation in the case of the virus ramping up come flu season.

Council are encouraging all households to disinfect their homes regularly, purchase enough food and medications to last four weeks, stock up on enough warm clothing, heating appliances and wood for the entire family, and is discouraging families from having unnecessary visitors.

For the latest information on restrictions within the Cherbourg community head to the Shire Council’s website here.