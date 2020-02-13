Passenger dies as truck rolls in horror crash
A 33-YEAR-OLD man has died in a horror traffic crash at Wamuran, west of the Sunshine Coast, yesterday afternoon.
Police say about 4.30pm, a white Mercedes Benz truck veered off the right side of Viviani Rd, crashing into a water drain and rolling onto the passenger side before hitting a power pole.
As a result the man, who was a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 50-year-old male driver was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.
Anyone in the area with dashcam footage is urged to contact police.