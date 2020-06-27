Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Homicide Squad detectives are investigating after a man was found dead with multiple wounds outside a building.
Homicide Squad detectives are investigating after a man was found dead with multiple wounds outside a building.
Crime

Passer-by finds murdered man

by Josh Fagan
27th Jun 2020 7:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Homicide Squad detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in South Melbourne on Friday night.

The man was found with multiple wounds by a passer-by outside a Dorcas St building about 9.30pm.

Paramedics attempted to revive him but he was unable to be saved.

A crime scene was set up with tape blocking traffic between Moray St and Clarendon St.

Detectives were focusing their efforts on an area next to a phone booth outside a Department of Housing high-rise building.

Victoria Police said the exact circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated.

More to come.

joshua.fagan@news.com.au

Originally published as Passer-by finds man's body in South Melbourne

murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wide Bay MP embraces move to digital era

        premium_icon Wide Bay MP embraces move to digital era

        Community MP says just because the way news is delivered changes, community should still support it.

        It all comes flooding back: editor recalls 2011 floods

        premium_icon It all comes flooding back: editor recalls 2011 floods

        News The South Burnett Times was there to document this event as it unfolded to keep...

        BEST OF TIMES: Country conversations in muddy paddocks

        premium_icon BEST OF TIMES: Country conversations in muddy paddocks

        News The moments that stick are hundreds of conversations with the down-to-earth people...

        From Rocky to Joh’s Country: A “Krafty” peanut scandal

        premium_icon From Rocky to Joh’s Country: A “Krafty” peanut scandal

        News Former journalist reflects on rat faeces, feeding the chooks and Flo’s famous...