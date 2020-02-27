Passion behind Kingaroy’s first ambulance superintendent

EMERGENCY: An ambulance belonging to the Kingaroy Ambulance Transport Brigade centre in 1925.

THE Kingaroy Ambulance Station’s first superintendent took his passion for helping people and experience from the first world war to the job.

Michael Loth took on the role as superintendent when the station was founded in 1920.

His eldest son, Tony Loth, shared his family’s story ahead of the Kingaroy Ambulance Centenary Celebrations on Saturday.

Tony said the first year at the station was a big year for his father.

“It was quite a year for him,” he said.

Michael’s mother died in their home town of Ravenswood in February before he started his new job in early 1920.

He then married his wife a few months later in May.

“He was appointed the first man in charge of the ambulance foundation. They had nothing before that,” Tony said.

“He lived at the hotel for a brief time before he found a house.”

Tony said the ambulance service was very different in the 1920s.

“It was just the beginning of using motor transport,” he said.

“After the first world war, conditions were very difficult and rough in the country for transport, they often used horse-drawn wagons.”

Their first vehicle was a T Model Ford and the first centre and residence was on the same site as the present ambulance building.

The first Kingaroy Ambulance Centre and the new centre, which was built and opened in 1953. (Photo: Contributed)

The early paramedics were called ambulance bearers, following the tradition of carrying stretchers.

“It was simply supported by the local community financially, which was still common until the 1960s,” Tony said.

With most of the community farming and working on the land, communication in emergencies was often difficult.

“Telephones were few and far between, they were often dependent on personal messengers,” Tony said.

Michael started his medical career as a delivery boy for a chemist in Ravenswood, taking surgical dressings to the local chemist.

He often told people his career was inspired by the example of his mother, who was a very compassionate person who cared for others.

He continued in ambulance work after becoming a junior trainee in Ravenswood at the age of 14.

During World War I, Michael worked as a medical orderly on ships, bringing wounded soldiers back from Europe and England.

Michael moved to Biggenden after the war with his brother Joe, who managed the butter factory.

A side view of an ambulance showing the bed ready for a patient in Kingaroy in 1923.

He soon moved to Kingaroy as the first superintendent.

A provisional committee for the Kingaroy Ambulance Service was formed, with its first meeting on February 27, 1920.

Word spread of the Kingaroy Ambulance Station’s success and in 1927 Michael was asked to work with the Wagga Wagga ambulance service in New South Wales.

“They were headhunting for a new man for Wagga Wagga and that’s how he came there,” Tony said.

The Kingaroy Ambulance Centenary Celebrations will be held at the station at 29 Edward St, Kingaroy, from 9am to 1pm on Saturday, February 29.

The station will be open for the day, displaying an original 1937 Chrysler Royal Kingaroy Ambulance vehicle.

The ceremony will officially start at 10am and will include a visit from Axel the Ambulance and face painting for children.

