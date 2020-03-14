Passionate nurse creates mental health support group

SOUTH Burnett resident and nurse Kathy Crane has just recently started up a Proston mental health peer support group as a way to support the locals through her passion for health.

Kathy Crane is a clinical nurse for Proston Outpatients Community Health and said she loved her work in the small town.

“I started working as the community health nurse in Proston in October 2000 and have lived in the South Burnett since 1996,” Ms Crane said.

“My parents were born in the South Burnett and I grew up in central and north Queensland.

“I did my nursing training at the Royal Brisbane Hospital and worked in Melbourne and Queensland before doing my midwifery training in the UK.

“I worked as a midwife there for a few years, then volunteered on a leprosy program in Brazil for three years before returning to Australia.”

Ms Crane has been stationed in Proston for nearly 20 years now.

“In my role as the Proston community health nurse I have a drop-in clinic and do home visits to mums and bubs, older people, people needing health support in the home, and people needing support towards the end of their life,” she said.

“I work with various groups, do health promotion and education, and adapt to meet the changing health needs of our community across the ages and stages of life.

“I am passionate about providing primary care and information to help people look after themselves and their families.

“I really love being a nurse, and I consider it a privilege to be part of people’s lives in the joyous and happy times, and to support them in difficult times.”

Ms Crane said the Proston mental health peer support group really was a community initiative.

“The Proston mental health peer support group was formed after a community member approached me last year and asked if I could help set one up,” she said.

“I discussed the idea with a representative of RHealth, who raised it with Darling Downs Health. A mental health workshop was presented in Proston in November, organised by Darling Downs Health, and at the end of the session the idea of a local mental health support group was discussed with those present.

“There was definite interest in the group being formed, so a community meeting was held in December to discuss the establishment of the group.

“I attended this meeting along with more than a dozen community members and representatives from RHealth, APM Kingaroy, and Health Wise.

“The group is currently participating in a Resilience and Health Program provided through PHN, with many people consistently attending sessions.

“The group seems to be having a positive influence in the community and I hope it can continue to provide its members with support and information.”

Anyone seeking mental health support should talk to their community health nurse or GP.

You can also phone a telephone counselling service like Lifeline (13 11 14), Beyond Blue (1300 224 636), Mensline (1300 789 978), or Kids Help Line (1800 551 800). In an emergency, phone triple-0 (000).