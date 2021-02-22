Patient rushed to hospital after two-car crash at Kingaroy
One patient has been transported to hospital following a two-car crash at Kingaroy.
According to a QAS spokeswoman, emergency services were called to the scene of a two-vehicle smash on the corner of Alford and Youngman street at 2pm this afternoon.
Paramedics have transported one driver to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition.
