Paramedic have transported one patient to hosptial following a two-car crash at Kingaroy. File Photo.
Patient rushed to hospital after two-car crash at Kingaroy

Holly Cormack
22nd Feb 2021 2:35 PM
One patient has been transported to hospital following a two-car crash at Kingaroy.

According to a QAS spokeswoman, emergency services were called to the scene of a two-vehicle smash on the corner of Alford and Youngman street at 2pm this afternoon.

Paramedics have transported one driver to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition.

