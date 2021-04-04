Patient taken to hospital after car smashes into tree
Paramedics have transported a driver to hospital after a crash in a rural South Burnett town.
Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed it was called to a single-vehicle crash into a tree on the D’Aguilar Highway near Yarraman at 3.57pm.
Ambulance officers transported a patient to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition for observation.
