Patient taken to hospital after car smashes into tree

A patient has been taken to Kingaroy Hospital after their car collide with a tree on the D’Aguilar Highway.

Paramedics have transported a driver to hospital after a crash in a rural South Burnett town.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed it was called to a single-vehicle crash into a tree on the D’Aguilar Highway near Yarraman at 3.57pm.



Ambulance officers transported a patient to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition for observation.

