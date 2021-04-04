Menu
A patient has been taken to Kingaroy Hospital after their car collide with a tree on the D’Aguilar Highway.
News

Patient taken to hospital after car smashes into tree

Dominic Elsome
4th Apr 2021 4:44 PM
Paramedics have transported a driver to hospital after a crash in a rural South Burnett town.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed it was called to a single-vehicle crash into a tree on the D’Aguilar Highway near Yarraman at 3.57pm.

Ambulance officers transported a patient to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition for observation.

South Burnett

