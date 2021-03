Paramedics have transported a patient to hospital following a two-vehicle crash at Wondai. File Photo.

Paramedics have transported one patient to hospital following a two-car crash in Wondai.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said emergency services arrived on scene at 10.22am after two cars collided on the Bunya Highway near Lysdale Road.

One person has been transported to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition.

Emergency services remain on scene.