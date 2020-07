QAS have attended to the patient who was transported to hospital in a stable condition.

QAS have attended to the patient who was transported to hospital in a stable condition.

A PATIENT has been transported to hospital after a vehicle crashed into a barbed wire fence.

The incident occurred in Eureka this afternoon, about 3pm when the driver of a motorbike collided with the fence on a private property.

One male patient aged in his 30s received minor cuts as a result.

He was taken to Childers Hospital, in a stable condition.

This is a developing story - more to come.