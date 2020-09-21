Menu
LifeFlight Rescue helicopter
LifeFlight Rescue helicopter
Patient airlifted to hospital with moderate head injuries

Tristan Evert
21st Sep 2020 4:19 PM
UPDATE 5.40pm

THE PATIENT has been flown to the Royal Brisbane Hospital with moderate head trauma. 

EARLIER:

A PATIENT is currently being treated with head injuries after rolling their vehicle in a single vehicle crash in Silverleaf.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Silverleaf Road at 2:40pm after reports the patient was entrapped in their vehicle following the crash.

Crews extracted the patient from the vehicle who suffered head injuries and is currently waiting to be airlifted to hospital.

More to come …

South Burnett

