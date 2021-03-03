Footballer leaves hospital amid lewd messages probe

Jon Patton is out of hospital after a stay to manage his mental health but his Hawks future remains unclear as the AFL investigates his alleged behaviour.

Hawthorn forward Jonathon Patton has been released from hospital, almost seven weeks after being admitted to help manage his mental health.

The Hawks on Wednesday night confirmed to the Herald Sun that Patton's lengthy stint in hospital had ended, in a positive sign for the 27-year-old's wellbeing.

However, his football future remains uncertain, with the AFL saying an investigation into Patton's alleged lewd social media behaviour remains "ongoing".

Hawthorn handed over its own investigation into Patton's behaviour to the AFL Integrity Department in late January after several women alleged that Patton had sent them lewd messages, photos and videos.

Hawks coach Alastair Clarkson said last month that Patton's football future would "be determined by the result of that investigation".

Jonathon Patton’s football future remains uncertain as an AFL investigation into his behaviour continues. Picture: Phil Hillyard

The AFL investigation is believed to centre around whether Patton breached the league's Respect and Responsibility Policy.

Hawthorn is continuing to support Patton through his mental health challenges as the investigation continues.

Hawks football boss Rob McCartney said recently that the AFL investigation was "a significant process".

"We'll let the AFL play their part, but what we do know is Jon is a player of ours who needs our support but also those who made the alleged statements who need to be considered and the football club is very mindful of that as well," McCartney said.

"At the moment the AFL is investigating and they'll make a finding based on those recommendations."

