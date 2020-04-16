Menu
Paul McCartney reignites music feud

by Stuart Pink
16th Apr 2020 12:00 PM

Sir Paul McCartney has insisted that The Beatles were better than the Rolling Stones, kicking off the rivalry between the two bands once more.

The musician also accused the Stones of imitating his band during the 1960s, The Sun reports.

McCartney, 77, said: "I love The Stones but The Beatles were better. Their stuff is rooted in the blues. Whereas we had a lot more influences.

"Keith (Richards) once said to me, 'You were lucky man. You had four singers in your band. We got one.'"

Paul McCartney of The Beatles at a Rolling Stones recording session with the band’s manager Andrew Loog Oldham and frontman Mick Jagger during the 1960s.
McCartney said: "We started to notice that whatever we did The Stones sort of did it shortly thereafter. We went to America and had huge success and then the Stones went to America. We did Sergeant Pepper and the Stones did a psychedelic album. There was a lot of that."

But he said there was mutual respect and he's still close to Mick Jagger, 76, Keith Richards, 76, Ronnie Wood, 72, and Charlie Watts, 78.

"We admire each other," McCartney told US radio host Howard Stern. "It did not matter. It was kind of cool."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

 

Originally published as Paul McCartney reignites music feud

