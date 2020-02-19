Peanut lovers rejoice after new snack hits the shelves

PEANUT lovers can savour their tastebuds with this new treat after it hits the shelves today.

Kingaroy-based business Picky Picky Peanuts have collaborated with Arnott’s to create the ultimate snack, Picky Picky Peanuts, inspired by Arnott’s Shapes Barbecue.

Proudly made by the Peanut Company of Australia, a Bega Cheese company based at Kingaroy, Picky Picky Peanuts marketing manager Toni Collen said only the freshest, tastiest Australian peanuts made their way into their packs.

An example of the packaging of the new range of stock. Photo: Picky Picky Peanuts

“We’re incredibly picky about the peanuts that we select for our products,” she said.

“They’re homegrown and precisely picked by Australian peanut farmers.

“Picky Picky Peanuts are proud to have collaborated with Arnott’s and Australia’s favourite Shapes flavour, barbecue, on our latest Picky Picky Peanuts product.”

Arnott’s marketing manager Shannon Wright said the decision was made to use the particular flavour after a study commissioned by Arnott’s in 2019 revealed that barbecue was Australia’s favourite Shapes biscuit.

“Arnott’s Shapes have been a crowd favourite for decades and have always believed in the power of flavour, especially flavour you can see,” Mrs Wright said.

“We are excited to bring this collaboration with Picky Picky Peanuts to Shapes fans, who are some of the most passionate food consumers in the country.”

The Kingaroy-based business have created the ultimate snack in collaboration with Arnott’s Shapes. Photo: Picky Picky Peanuts

It will be the second iconic collaboration that Picky Picky Peanuts have embarked on, following the much-loved partnership with Vegemite on the Mitey Aussie Nuts.

In addition to new snack, Picky Picky snacking nuts are available in different flavours including Picky Picky Peanuts Sweet Chilli and Lime, Picky Picky Peanuts Savoury Honey Roasted and Picky Picky Peanuts Salt and Pepper.

They will be available for purchased at Coles and independent grocers Australia-wide, as well as online here.