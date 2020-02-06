Peanuts connecting small towns separated by kilometres

THE Nanango Tourism and Development Association has reached out to assist a far away town, with a close connection to the South Burnett.

To raise money for a bushfire affected community, the association hosted a fair on the main street of Nanango on Wednesday evening.

Jane Erkens organised the fair and said it was a way for the community to reach out and help.

“There were so many towns left devastated by the bush fires,” Ms Erkens said.

“Cobargo is a small town, much smaller than Nanango, but we have an important relationship with them.

“It’s in the Bega Valley. The Bega company owns The Peanut Company of Australia here in Kingaroy in the South Burnett.

“So as a community we thought it would be good to do something to help that community in New South Wales.

“A lot of people originally thought they had goods they’d like to donate but because they had no place to store goods, they needed money.

“So we’ve decided to have a street fair where we are selling our own goods to raise money for their community.”

All of the money raised in Nanango will be deposited into the local Bendigo Bank.

It will then be transferred directly to Cobargo.

The streets were full and car parks were sparse for the fair.

“We’ve received so much community support and it’s great to see such a turn out,” Ms Erkens said.

“Before this even started we had over $1000 in donations.

“Then we had one sizeable donation of another $1000 from one local.

“That large donation was amazing and we’re so grateful.

“But, I also don’t want to take away from the smaller donations because every donation counts and people here are giving what they can which is what really matters.”

A lot of local businesses and stores have also become involved.

“The bake house in the main street has donated $1 to the cause from every coffee they sold today,” Ms Erkens said.

“All of the takings from the op shops in town today have gone towards the fund.

“A few of the eateries in town have also got behind the cause.”

Ms Erkens said she was proud of her community’s efforts.

“This just shows how close we are and how we will come together to help others.”