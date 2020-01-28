Pedestrian hit by car at Kingaroy, transported to hospital

UPDATE: 3:50PM

A QAS spokesman said the crew treated one patient after an alleged pedestrian and vehicle incident.

They were transported to the Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition.

He couldn't confirm their injuries, but said they were recorded as minor at the scene.

INIITAL 3.11PM

QUEENSLAND Ambulance Services are on scene at a pedestrian and vehicle incident on Youngman St, Kingaroy.

A QAS spokeswoman said one crew was tasked to the incident, and it only seemed to be minor.

"I don't think crews have been there that long," she said.

"Crews are still on scene but it's not too severe at this point in time."