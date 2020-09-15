Menu
Crime

PEEPING TOM: Father of six fined for watching woman shower

Jessica Cook
15th Sep 2020 3:30 AM
A Point Vernon man been fined for watching a woman shower at a rest stop.

Ted Moss yesterday pleaded guilty to a privacy breach in Hervey Bay Magistrate Court.

The court heard the father of six was caught out watching the German backpacker shower after standing on a bench in the neighbouring stall to peer over the 2.5m wall last December.

The woman looked up to see him staring down at her and screamed.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Sonia Edwards said the offending was "quite significant" as people in rest stops deserved privacy.

Moss was also charged with two charges relating to previous failures to appear in court.

On February 12 he failed to appear at court and later told police he had forgotten.

On August 26 he did not turn up to court but later said he had emailed saying that he would not be attending but received no reply.

When he discovered there was a warrant for his arrest Moss surrendered to the Hervey Bay Police Station.

Moss' defence lawyer said his client was on Centrelink payments.

He was given one fine for all three charges which totalled $1700.

Convictions were recorded.

