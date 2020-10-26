Penalty costs game for Hornets, Sunshine Coast Bunyas by 2

BOTH the Cherbourg Hornets and Sunshine Coast Bunyas were having no trouble finding points, with both sides crossing for five tries each.

The match was won off the back of some strong charges from the Sunshine Coast Bunyas forwards with prop Bart Hold crossing twice.

Vincent Law was damaging for the Hornets, making multiple breaks, gaining valuable field position.

In the dying seconds the scores were level at 30 all, before a late penalty gifted the Bunyas a shot on goal for victory.

Lewis Hopkins kicked the ball straight over the black dot as the siren sounded for full time, kicking his team to victory by two points.

