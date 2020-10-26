Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Cherbourg Hornet vs Sunshine Coast Bunyas
Rugby League

Penalty costs game for Hornets, Sunshine Coast Bunyas by 2

Tristan Evert
26th Oct 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BOTH the Cherbourg Hornets and Sunshine Coast Bunyas were having no trouble finding points, with both sides crossing for five tries each.

The match was won off the back of some strong charges from the Sunshine Coast Bunyas forwards with prop Bart Hold crossing twice.

Vincent Law was damaging for the Hornets, making multiple breaks, gaining valuable field position.

In the dying seconds the scores were level at 30 all, before a late penalty gifted the Bunyas a shot on goal for victory.

Lewis Hopkins kicked the ball straight over the black dot as the siren sounded for full time, kicking his team to victory by two points.

WATCH MORE: Eagles soar to victory in league trial match

cherbourg hornets south burnett rugby league sunshine coast bunyas
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BUSTED: Raid uncovers alleged stolen motorbike, leaf blower

        Premium Content BUSTED: Raid uncovers alleged stolen motorbike, leaf blower

        Crime Two men will face court after Murgon police caught them in possession of several allegedly stolen items.

        ELECTION PLEDGE: New dams to create 5000 Wide Bay jobs

        Premium Content ELECTION PLEDGE: New dams to create 5000 Wide Bay jobs

        Politics LNP Leader Deb Frecklington said the new Cooranga and Barlil weirs were a key part...

        Bid to split Qld in two, but south won’t get a say

        Premium Content Bid to split Qld in two, but south won’t get a say

        Politics KAP bid to split the state in two, but south won’t get a say in a referendum

        Everybody appearing at Kingaroy Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Kingaroy Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday.