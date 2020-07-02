Menu
A man who exposed his genitals and fondled himself in front of an elderly lady has given a magistrate an interesting excuse for his behaviour.
Crime

Penis flasher’s bizarre excuse

by Erin Smith
2nd Jul 2020 4:23 PM
Ryan Richard Learoyd, 42, who dropped his pants and started playing with himself in front of an elderly woman appeared in Redcliffe Magistrates Court today, for the second time this week.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Kirstine Bambrick told the court a 63-year-old woman was sitting in her car on Sheehan St, Redcliffe at about 9.30am on April 25, 2020, when she noticed Learoyd standing at the back of the car.

The woman was on a break from working at Redcliffe Hospital.

She first spotted the man staring at her through her rear view mirror.

Learoyd, of Redcliffe, then dropped his pants, exposed his genitals and started to play with his genitals.

The woman reported feeling "alarmed" and "scared" and she locked her doors and called hospital security.

Hospital security spoke to Learoyd, who admitted on camera to exposing himself.

When police found him later, he denied any knowledge of the incident.

Learoyd appeared in relation to this matter via video link in Redcliffe Magistrates Court on Monday.

He pleaded guilty but Magistrate Bucknall vacated the plea after Learoyd tried to justify his actions.

"I was actually bitten downstairs," Learoyd told the court.

"I didn't mean to expose myself, I feel bad about doing it, I didn't realise there was a lady in the car. I was bitten on a private part."

Magistrate Bucknall said the charge was "wilful exposure" and Learoyd's comments contradicted that.

The matter was heard again on Thursday, this time Learoyd kept his mouth shut during proceedings.

Learoyd has been in prison since April 25 due to committing the offence while on parole or other matters.

In sentencing Magistrate Bucknall stated that the offence was only punishable by a maximum fine of $261.10.

Due to Learoyd spending 198 days in custody he reduced this to $200.

A conviction was recorded.

 

Originally published as Penis flasher's bizarre excuse for exposing himself

