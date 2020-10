A Nanango man has been charged with assault following a phisical altercation between two 70 year olds. (Picture: File)

TWO NANANGO pensioners have shown no signs of ageing, allegedly getting involved in a fight following a neighbourhood dispute.

On October 10, police attended a neighbourhood dispute on South and Arthur Street, where it was reported two men in their 70s got into a physical altercation.

One of the men was charged with assault.

Police investigations are ongoing.