A rescue helicopter is on its way to the Great Barrier Reef north of Townsville where a person has been bitten by a shark. Picture: RACQ CQ Rescue

A rescue helicopter and paramedics are responding to reports of a shark attack north of Townsville.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the crew is yet to reach the patient, with the report coming through at 12.22pm.

The person was attacked at Britomart Reef at Lucinda, 120km north of Townsville and part of the central Great Barrier Reef.

Britomart Reef is a popular spearfishing destination and was the location of the 2018 Queensland Spearfishing Titles.

Originally published as Person attacked by shark on Great Barrier Reef