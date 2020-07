TINGOORA CAR CRASH: One patient was transported to Kingaroy Hospital after a two vehicle crash along the Bunya Hwy. Picture: File

A PERSON has been hospitalised after yet another crash earlier today.

The two car smash occured in Tingoora.

Paramedics were called to the incident along the Bunya Hwy around 12.26pm.

One patient was transported to Kingaroy hospital in a stable condition.