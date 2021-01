The person was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

Paramedics have taken one person to Bundaberg Hospital after a single-vehicle rollover in Bullyard.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the patient was in a stable condition with a lower-leg injury.

The incident happened on Bucca Rd and Bundaberg Gin Gin Rd at 9.04am.