Crime

Person opens fire in horror mass shooting

by Ally Foster
9th Apr 2021 9:01 AM | Updated: 9:08 AM

 

One person is dead and at least five others are injured after a person reportedly opened fire inside a warehouse in Bryan, Texas.

The suspect is now in custody and is believed to be an Kent Moore Cabinets, where the shooting took place, according to KBTX.

Bryan Chief of Police Eric Buske told the employee showed up at the company's headquarters and began shooting near the warehouse. Police were called to the scene just before 2.30pm on Thursday (local time).

 

 

 

One person is dead and at least five others suffered gunshot wounds. Picture: KXAN
One person died at the scene and five others were hospitalised with gunshot wounds. At least four of those people are in critical condition. A sixth person was also hospitalised after suffering from an asthma attack.

Authorities said a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was also shot while pursuing a suspect in relation to the shooting. The trooper is in a serious but stable condition.

Mr Buske said the person was gone by the time police arrived.

Kent Moore Cabinets released a statement saying the company was "devastated" by the events at the Bryan manufacturing facility.

"Our hearts go out to the families and the loved ones of those affected. We want to thank the many members of our law enforcement teams and other emergency personnel who responded so quickly," the company said.

"We are fully co-operating with law enforcement during the investigation of this horrible crime. We ask that you respect the privacy of the family members of those who were involved.

 

More to come.

 

gun control gun crime mass shooting usa

