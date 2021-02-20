Menu
Police are searching for someone who stole several instruments from Wondai State School. Photo/File
Person steals musical instruments from Wondai State School

Tristan Evert
20th Feb 2021 9:00 AM
Between Thursday, February 11, and Thursday, February 18, unknown offender/s have gained entry to a classroom at a school on Kent Street, Wondai.

The unknown persons have then stolen 11 instruments, including a Yamaha flute, three Yamaha clarinets, one Jupiter clarinet, two Yamaha alto saxophones, two Yamaha trombones, one Bach trumpet and one Encore trumpet.

The majority of the instruments or their cases have identifying features such as serial numbers on them.

If you have any information relating to this incident or to the whereabouts of the instruments, please contact Policelink or Crime Stoppers (details below).

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2100323636 within the online suspicious activity form.

