A man was taken to hospital with burns. (Picture: File)

A PERSON was transported to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition following a fire in Haly Creek, near Kingaroy yesterday.

The person suffered minor hand and facial injuries.

Queensland Ambulance and Service were called to the blaze near the intersection of Haly Creek Road and Flagstone Creek Road at 3.13pm.

Three QFES and rural fire service crews battled the fire, which was contained around 5.30pm.