Person trapped, highway blocked after crash

by Toby Vue
25th Mar 2021 2:24 PM
ONE person is trapped and two others are being assessed after a two-vehicle crash on the Kennedy Highway.

Emergency services were called about 1pm on Thursday after reports of the crash near Fallon Road in Kuranda.

Queensland Ambulance Service is on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Kuranda.
Queensland Ambulance Service is on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Kuranda.


An ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were on scene to assess multiple patients, including one who was trapped.

Queensland Police have advised one lane of the highway is blocked due to the crash.

A police spokeswoman said traffic control was being provided.

"Motorists are urged to avoid the area right now," she said.

Originally published as Person trapped, highway blocked after crash

