Pet detectives solve stolen car and dog mystery

Animal lovers south of Brisbane have helped police solve a stolen car and dog mystery, that unfolded after a good Samaritan gave a stranger a lift.

The Logan family of a stolen elderly dog asked lost and found animal Facebook pages across Brisbane and Gold Coast to help find their yellow Kia Rio and the family pet.

Logan father Ron Southwell was close to tears when his son's 11-year-old Jack Russell foxy-cross called Minnie got caught up in a brazen daylight car theft early Wednesday.

Reunited ... Shane Worker with his dog Minnie after the ordeal.

Mr Southwell said Minnie was in the car when it was taken from a Loganlea address while his son, Shane Worker, was inside the house.

Mr Worker had given a stranger a lift that morning.

"We thought that we would never see Minnie again and that my son's car was gone for good," Mr Southwell said.

"My son Shane has been down on his luck and has never been separated from Minnie for more than a day.

"Over a few years Shane has relied on Minnie for moral support and during the hard times last year."

The family's luck turned when a Logan man, who cannot be named, contacted Mr Southwell saying he had spotted the car dumped at the Hyperdome with the spare keys inside.

Lost and Found Facebook page volunteers raced to the shopping centre concerned about the welfare of the dog as the car was locked.

But there was no trace of Minnie and the animals lovers launched an online search for the missing dog.

They also helped to safely return the yellow Kia Rio.

The yellow Kia Rio which has been found thanks to some detective work from some Logan animal lovers.

Within two hours after the Facebook post, two men contacted police saying they had Minnie after two teens had found her tied up at a Loganlea park.

There was jubilation and tears as soon as Minnie was safely reunited with Shane.

However, in the excitement of finding his son's car, Mr Southwell lost the smart key to his 2013 charcoal Jaguar, which he suspects he left on the boot while at the Hyperdome.

Logan animal lovers took to the Lost and Found Facebook page expressing their amazement that both dog and car had been found with minimal damage.

Mr Southwell said he did not ever expect to get the car or the dog back.

He said to get the car back was a bonus.

Police said they expected to charge a man with offences to do with the theft of the car and the dog.

The car theft is just one of more than 15 that have occurred in the Logan area in the past two weeks.

Police are appealing for assistance after a BMW X3, was spotted at an Edens Landing service station after the driver filled up but did not pay on February 4.

Police are looking for details surrounding the theft of this car seen at Edens Landing service station.

In another incident, police said a white Navara ute was stolen from a house at Marsden when a man and a woman broke into a property just after 3am on Tuesday.

A Navara ute which was stolen from Logan this week.

Residents are meeting tonight in Beenleigh to discuss a range of issues including crime and bad road behaviour after another incident at a major Edens Landing intersection, where a man was caught on camera doing doughnuts in between traffic.

Originally published as Pet detectives solve stolen car and dog mystery