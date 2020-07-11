Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pets & Animals

Pet sitter prime suspect in hunt for stolen dog

by Thomas Morgan
11th Jul 2020 2:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A dog owner is making an urgent plea to return her one-year-old Cavoodle puppy that is late for an essential medical appointment, after it disappeared from her Gold Coast home on Tuesday.

A team of private investigators has been brought in to find Tigerlily, who was taken from her home on the central Gold Coast, possibly by her pet sitter.

Owner Natasha, who did not want to provide her last name, is a front line health worker who employed a dogsitter during the COVID-19 pandemic after her workload increased.

The pup requires veterinary treatment.
The pup requires veterinary treatment.

Private investigator Anne-Marie, who founded and owns Arthur & Co Pet Concierge and also declined to give her surname, said Natasha was "incredibly distressed" by the situation.

"(Tigerlily) hasn't run away," Anne-Marie said.

"She's been moved to somewhere by someone."

Tigerlily was recently desexed and had additional surgery to her paws, and needed to have her stitches removed on Friday.

Cavoodle puppy Tigerlily was taken from her home.
Cavoodle puppy Tigerlily was taken from her home.

Anne-Marie said the pet sitter allegedly became increasingly threatening toward Natasha.

"We understand that people can unwittingly acquire a stolen dog or be told a story and believe they are helping that dog," she said.

"But the fact is Tigerlily was not neglected, is very loved and has a devastated owner."

"You won't get in trouble, so please drop Tigerlily to a vet."

 

 

Originally published as Pet sitter prime suspect in hunt for stolen dog

More Stories

crime editors picks gold coast missing dog pet sitter theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rise in popularity of look-a-like guns worrying local police

        premium_icon Rise in popularity of look-a-like guns worrying local police

        News Gel blasters are on the rise in the South Burnett, and police say they look indistinguishable from real weapons

        DETAILS: Police confirm how horror highway crash occured

        premium_icon DETAILS: Police confirm how horror highway crash occured

        News A NANANGO woman has been killed and a man hospitalised after a horror crash on the...

        Rise of new toxic drug in region ‘could be devastating’

        premium_icon Rise of new toxic drug in region ‘could be devastating’

        News DEB Frecklington fears what impact a new drug could have on our region which is...

        South Burnett Saints kick goal with historic milestone

        premium_icon South Burnett Saints kick goal with historic milestone

        AFL It will be a historic day for the Saints this weekend when they host the Dalby...