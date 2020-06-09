Pete Evans’ bizarre new Instagram post

Pete Evans has today shared a strange Star Wars-themed video to his Instagram account featuring a slew of self-help gurus and encouraging his fans to "follow the resistance".

The bizarre video shows 'holistic psychiatrist' Joy Yi standing on a hilltop in a face mask when he receives a message from 'Kelly Brogan, MD' that reads: "The PeopleZ have AWAKENED!!!"

Brogan's Instagram account features multiple recent posts sharing coronavirus conspiracy theories, including a claim that face masks are merely "a muzzle" that "symbolise the end of free speech" and are not effective at protecting against the virus (the World Health Organisation provides factual information about what protection face masks provide and how to use them effectively).

Yi then removes his face mask and hits a tennis ball labelled 'OPPRESSION' as music and graphics from the Star Wars franchise play.

At the end of the video, Brogan and other self-help figures - Evans included - appear briefly on screen.

"You all can contribute for the future of our rights, and also the coming generations," Evans is shown saying, while Brogan speaks of "awakening from a nightmare of pain and indentured servitude to a false master."

Evans makes a brief appearance.

Star Wars and … tennis?

Yi captioned the original post of the video with a declaration that "We are currently at War with an Invisible Enemy … The Tyranny of OPPRESSION led by The Dark Suits."

It's unclear what action Evans wants his followers to take, but it appears the video already has at least one famous fan: "Wow, awesome," wrote singer Kate Ceberano, giving the post a thumbs up.

The odd video comes after Evans' controversial 60 Minutes appearance on Sunday during a segment examining the proliferation of coronavirus conspiracy theories.

Responding to a fan on his Facebook page who expressed disbelief that Evans had trusted the prestigious show, the controversial celebrity chef boasted that he was playing "a game of chess" and felt he'd come out on top.

Pete Evans’ 60 Minutes appearance.

He had posted the unedited, 90-minute version of his interview with 60 Minute's Liz Hayes to his YouTube channel at the same time the program went to air.

It's been a controversial few weeks for the former host of My Kitchen Rules, who parted ways with Channel 7 last month.

Last week he shared a conspiracy theory that US riots in the wake of George Floyd's death were part of a larger scheme staged by "the elite".

"Do not mistake rioters with protesters, there is plenty of evidence showing you that the riots were instigated by organisations affiliated with the elite," the post read.

Weeks before that, he'd shared a post declaring the coronavirus pandemic was a massive global conspiracy, and that "mass trials" and "executions" of notable coronavirus sufferers were happening behind closed doors.

