Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pets Galore Toowoomba owner Nicole Louise Bourne has fronted a Toowoomba court.
Pets Galore Toowoomba owner Nicole Louise Bourne has fronted a Toowoomba court. Bev Lacey
Crime

Pets Galore owner before Toowoomba court on 15 charges

Peter Hardwick
by
6th Jul 2020 1:08 PM | Updated: 1:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE owner of Toowoomba pet store Pets Galore has appeared before the city's Magistrates Court on 15 charges arising from alleged mistreatment of animals.

The charges were laid following an RSPCA raid of the Toowoomba store on May 20.

Nicola Louise Bourne stood quietly beside her solicitor Harrison Humphries, of Clifford Gouldson Lawyers, as she was formally charged with five counts each of failing to provide appropriate accommodation or living conditions, failing to provide appropriate treatment for an injury to an animal, and failing to take reasonable steps to provide for the animal's needs for displaying normal patterns of behaviour in a way that is appropriate.

The 42-year-old was not required to enter any pleas to those charges and Mr Humphries asked for an adjournment and said he would seek a brief of evidence.

However, RSPCA prosecutor Xuan Huynh, appearing by phone, told the court it was expected that more charges would be laid against Ms Bourne and asked for a four week adjournment so that could be done.

Magistrate Damian Carroll therefore remanded Bourne at large and adjourned the case for mention back in the same court on July 21.

RSPCA animal welfare officers seized hundreds of animals from the Pets Galore site in the city including cats, a dog, rodents and birds during the May raid.

editors picks magistrates court mistreatment of animals no pleas required pets galore toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two hospitalised with feared spinal injuries after crash

        premium_icon Two hospitalised with feared spinal injuries after crash

        Breaking Paramedics rushed to the scene of a two vehicle crash in South Nanango.

        10k of jobs, 10m tonnes of waste in $1b plan

        premium_icon 10k of jobs, 10m tonnes of waste in $1b plan

        News Queensland will share in a bonanza of 10,000 green jobs as a $1 billion recycling...

        IN COURT: The 40 people appearing in Kingaroy court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: The 40 people appearing in Kingaroy court today

        Crime Every week, the South Burnett Times publishes a full list of those due in court.

        One dead, man serious after separate crashes

        premium_icon One dead, man serious after separate crashes

        News A person has died in a single-vehicle crash southwest of Brisbane