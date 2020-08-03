Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Pets Galore owner in Toowoomba court on 200 charges

Peter Hardwick
by
3rd Aug 2020 1:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE owner of Toowoomba pet store Pets Galore has had 200 charges placed on her including the alleged inappropriate handling of animals.

Nicole Louise Bourne appeared before Toowoomba Magistrates Court today with her solicitor Harrison Humphries, of Clifford Gouldson Lawyers, but was not required to enter any pleas to the charges.

The charges include 52 counts of failing to provide food and water for animals, 58 counts of failing to provide appropriate treatment for injured animals, 48 counts of failing to provide appropriate accommodation or living conditions for animals, 41 counts of failing to take reasonable steps to provide for the animal's needs for displaying normal patterns of behaviour in a way that is appropriate, and one of failing to comply with an animal welfare direction.

The charges follow an RSPCA raid of the Toowoomba store on May 20.

The 42-year-old was remanded on bail by Magistrate Howard Osborne who adjourned all charges for mention back in the same court on November 2.

RSPCA animal welfare officers seized hundreds of animals from the Pets Galore site in the city including cats, a dog, rodents and birds during the May raid.

However, no specific details of the case have as yet been aired in court.

Mr Humphries was successful in applying for a change of bail address for his client who still resides in Toowoomba.

editors picks failing to provide for animals magistrates court pets galore toowoomba crime
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    ATO’s tough new crackdown

    ATO’s tough new crackdown
    • 3rd Aug 2020 1:30 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Critical week’: No new cases but that may change

        premium_icon ‘Critical week’: No new cases but that may change

        Health There have been no new cases of coronavirus in Queensland in the past 24 hours. It comes at the start of a critical week for the state, with police promising a blitz on...

        NAMED: The 66 people facing Kingaroy court today

        premium_icon NAMED: The 66 people facing Kingaroy court today

        Crime A NUMBER of people will face Kingaroy Magistrates Court today on a number of...

        Young man hospitalised after tree collapses on him

        premium_icon Young man hospitalised after tree collapses on him

        News THE LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter was tasked after part of a tree fell on the man...

        One Nation announces former soldier as Nanango candidate

        premium_icon One Nation announces former soldier as Nanango candidate

        Politics The Nanango man has made the bold claim he doesn’t expect Deb Frecklington to be...