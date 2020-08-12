Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

Pharmacies to offer COVID testing in new trial

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
12th Aug 2020 12:55 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Queensland pharmacies will be able to offer COVID-19 testing in coming months as part of a new trial.

The community facilities can take part in the pilot project in a bid to making testing more accessible.

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles said people we're coming out in droves to get tested.

Community Newsletter SignUp
Deputy Premier Steven Miles has announced a new trial that will see Queensland pharmacies offer COVID-19 testing. Picture Annette Dew
Deputy Premier Steven Miles has announced a new trial that will see Queensland pharmacies offer COVID-19 testing. Picture Annette Dew

"Each year there are over 458 million patient visits to community pharmacies - approximately 8.8 million per week," he said.

"Community pharmacies are accessible, trusted places in communities across Queensland, including regional and remote areas.

"Making testing available at your local pharmacy will make it even easier for Queenslanders to get tested."

As part of the pilot, pharmacists will undergo extra training to conduct the testing.

Samples will be analysed by Queensland Health.

"The same rules will apply, people who are tested will be required to self-quarantine until they get a negative test result," Mr Miles said.

"I want to ask all Queenslanders to get tested if they have any symptoms whatsoever.

"If we continue our strong health response together, we will be able to continue Queensland's plan to unite and recover."

 

Originally published as Pharmacies to offer COVID testing in new trial

More Stories

coronavirus health vaccine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farmers to lose out as DAF cuts hours in Burnett region

        Premium Content Farmers to lose out as DAF cuts hours in Burnett region

        Politics DEPARTMENT of Agriculture and Fisheries offices in the Burnett will return with reduced hours.

        SOLD: New publican officially buys iconic Burnett pub

        Premium Content SOLD: New publican officially buys iconic Burnett pub

        Business After several hard months operating during restrictions, this publican has decided...

        ‘Two enemies in COVID war’: Premier’s grim NZ warning

        Premium Content ‘Two enemies in COVID war’: Premier’s grim NZ warning

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk reveals no new cases of COVID-19 in Queensland

        APPLY NOW: South Burnett businesses looking for apprentices

        Premium Content APPLY NOW: South Burnett businesses looking for apprentices

        Careers SEVERAL apprenticeships are now open to aspiring tradies in the South Burnett.