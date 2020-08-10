PHOTO GALLERY: Did we capture you at the Wondai Bike Trails?

Saige Scott (right) and Olivia Slatter (left) won 1st and 2nd place in the girls U13 event.

OVER the weekend, some of Australia’s best mountain bike riders showcased some series skills on the Wondai trails.

Friends, family, and professional cyclists travelled from all over Queensland to soak in the sights of the South Burnett, and compete in the first SEQ Mountain Bike Series the region has seen in more than two decades.

South Burnett MTB Club president Daniel Turton was thrilled with the turnout and hopes this will open the region up to more sports-related tourism in the future.

More than 70 riders took to the trails over the two day’s. Did we capture you?