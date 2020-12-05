Menu
It looked a little like Christmas at the Nanango races today. Photo/Holly Cormack.
PHOTO GALLERY: Nanango racegoers step out in style

Holly Cormack
5th Dec 2020 6:44 PM
THE ladies and gentlemen were dressed to impress at the Nanango races this afternoon, with green and red the theme of the day.

Despite being an absolute scorcher of a day, the crowd bit the bullet and dressed to the nines, with festive suits, reindeer antlers and Christmas themed Hawaiian shirts aplenty.

Today’s event reeled in an awesome mix of South Burnett locals and tourists, with some travelling all the way from Brisbane, Ipswitch and the Sunshine Coast.

Check out our gallery of photos from the event.

