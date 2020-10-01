PHOTOS: 10 acres lost in Nanango roadside vegetation blaze

Firefighters have contained a large vegetation fire in Nanango. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Firefighters have contained a large vegetation fire in Nanango. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

EIGHT Queensland Fire and Emergency crews have battled to save a bordering property after a grass fire erupted in Nanango this morning.

Crews were called to the scene just after 11am after receiving reports of a ten acre vegetation fire just past Parsons Road, Nanango on the D’Aguilar Highway.

Eight Queensland Fire and Emergency crews battled to contain a large vegetation fire in Nanango. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Crews contained the blaze after over an hour of fighting and remain on scene dampening hot spots.

The damage left behind from the 10 acre fire. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

EARLIER 11.50am

MULTIPLE Queensland Fire and Emergency crews are currently battling a vegetation fire in South Nanango.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokesperson said eight crews were on scene and more were on their way.

“The fire has been reported to be as big as 10 acres.”



Crews were called to the scene at 11.19am after reports of a roadside fire on the D‘Aguilar Highway near Parsons Road.

The fire is posing no threat to property at this time.