CAKE CUTTING: Kingaroy Local Ambulance Committee president John Box with Kingaroy Officer in Charge Mei-Lin Dean.
GALLERY: 100 years of saving lives

Madeline Grace
Madeline Grace
2nd Mar 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Kingaroy Ambulance Committee has just celebrated 100 years.

The celebrations took place on Saturday, February 29, at the Kingaroy Ambulance Station.

The building was jam-packed as more than 100 people made the trip to celebrate a century of saving lives in the South Burnett.

Queensland Ambulance Service Assistant Commissioner for the Darling Downs Loretta Johnson made the trip from Roma for the celebration.

"A hundred years, that's more than a lifetime," she said at the ceremony.

"More than a lifetime of saving lives in Kingaroy.

"Just think how many lives our trusted Kingaroy paramedics have saved in the past 100 years.

"They are second to none. They really are some of the best paramedics in Australia."

State Opposition Leader and Member for Nanango Deb Frecklington also spoke at the event.

"You're all life savers and we wouldn't be here without you," she said.

"Thank you to all of you.

"Recently you've had to deal with some real tragedies on our roads. Your work doesn't go unnoticed."

Kingaroy Ambulance Committee president John Box said he was overwhelmed by the support from our region.

"It's just been so lovely to have everyone here to celebrate our past and current paramedics.

"I always say there is a reason paramedics are the most trusted workers in Australia.

"A lot of us wouldn't be here if it wasn't for them.

"The work they do is amazing and it doesn't go without recognition.

"Thank you to all of you."

Here are some photos from the event:

 

