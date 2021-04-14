PHOTOS: $62K worth of drugs seized in huge Burnett drug bust

A man was charged after police seized $62K worth of drugs from a Wattle Camp property. Photo/QPS.

A South Burnett man was charged after police located more that $60,000 worth of illicit drugs at a South Burnett property this week.

Murgon detectives executed a search warrant at a Wattle Camp property on Monday (April 12), where they allegedly located 14 cannabis plants and dried cannabis with an estimated street value of $62,000.

Murgon police have thanked the community for their role in stamping out drug crime. Photo/QPS.

As a result, a 36-year-old man will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court charged with producing dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs, and possessing drug utensils.

Acting Detective Inspector Chris Knight said the drug seizure was achieved as a result of the public supporting Murgon detectives and detections of this nature have a positive impact on smaller rural communities.

