Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LOOKING FORWARD: New players at the club Olivia Eriksen, Melissa Haigh, Becky McDonnell and Rosie Pyke are excited for the season to begin in late May, depending on the current situation with coronavirus. Photo: Laura Blackmore
LOOKING FORWARD: New players at the club Olivia Eriksen, Melissa Haigh, Becky McDonnell and Rosie Pyke are excited for the season to begin in late May, depending on the current situation with coronavirus. Photo: Laura Blackmore
AFL

PHOTOS: All the action from Saints’ AFL season launch

Laura Blackmore
27th Mar 2020 10:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE South Burnett Saints AFL Club hosted their season launch on Saturday, March 21 even though their season was postponed to late May due to the coronavirus crisis.

For the women’s team the vice-captains selected by their teammates were Hayley Saunders and Teagan Cutts, with Reanna Fenton being given the title of captain for the third year in a row.

In the men’s squad Daniel Clacy and Matt Patroni were selected as vice-captains with Brad Pressnell leading the Saints to victory as captain when the season starts again.

Check out the photos from the local club’s season launch in our gallery below.

Photos
View Gallery
darling downs afl south burentt sport south burnett afl south burnett saints afl club
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Thousands of new infections’ if election goes ahead

        premium_icon ‘Thousands of new infections’ if election goes ahead

        Politics A Queensland surgeon has blasted the State Government’s decision to allow council elections to go ahead as “ludicrous”, warning that thousands more Covid-19 cases will...

        • 27th Mar 2020 9:02 AM
        • 3 whistleblower007
        ‘Madness’: Medics’ desperate call ahead of poll

        premium_icon ‘Madness’: Medics’ desperate call ahead of poll

        Politics Coronavirus Qld: Doctors don’t want council elections to proceed

        Big call the Premier will need to make next

        premium_icon Big call the Premier will need to make next

        Opinion Opinion: Time to consider postponing Qld election

        Parents’ next concern as school’s out, maybe for winter

        premium_icon Parents’ next concern as school’s out, maybe for winter

        Education Coronavirus Qld: Parents stress over what school closures mean