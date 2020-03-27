PHOTOS: All the action from Saints’ AFL season launch

LOOKING FORWARD: New players at the club Olivia Eriksen, Melissa Haigh, Becky McDonnell and Rosie Pyke are excited for the season to begin in late May, depending on the current situation with coronavirus. Photo: Laura Blackmore

THE South Burnett Saints AFL Club hosted their season launch on Saturday, March 21 even though their season was postponed to late May due to the coronavirus crisis.

For the women’s team the vice-captains selected by their teammates were Hayley Saunders and Teagan Cutts, with Reanna Fenton being given the title of captain for the third year in a row.

In the men’s squad Daniel Clacy and Matt Patroni were selected as vice-captains with Brad Pressnell leading the Saints to victory as captain when the season starts again.

Check out the photos from the local club’s season launch in our gallery below.