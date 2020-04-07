PHOTOS: Bear hunt adventures fight iso boredom

MAKING THEIR OWN FUN: Rhiannon and Lara Dunn find a place for their teddies every morning so they can take part in the Yarraman bear hunt. (Photo: Lauren Mathieson).

MAKING THEIR OWN FUN: Rhiannon and Lara Dunn find a place for their teddies every morning so they can take part in the Yarraman bear hunt. (Photo: Lauren Mathieson).

FOR twins Rhiannon and Lara Dunn, going on an adventure to find teddies is often the highlight of their day.

The Yarraman sisters and their family enjoy hiding their teddy bears in different spots around their front yard for other families to spot.

Mum Lauren Mathieson said it was difficult to keep twin three-year-old girls quiet and at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Every morning the kids can get up and put their special teddy bears in a special spot – it gets them involved,” Miss Mathieson said.

“It’s then an adventure for other kids to find their teddy.”

JUST HANGING: It's not just teddy bears that are joining in, these toy sloths are taking part in the twin's Yarraman bear hunt too. (Photo: Lauren Mathieson).

Three-year-old Rhiannon said they found different places for the teddies, like hanging in the tree.

“Teddy is hanging out the letter box and the bunny rabbit is driving the Mini Coop,” she said.

“The Care Bears are sitting on the sun lounges.”

Rhiannon said she had a favourite bear she’d spotted while out on the bear hunt.

“I liked the rainbow one,” she said.

FANCY RIDE: One of the girls’ teddies drives the Mini Coop toy. (Photo: Lauren Mathieson).

Miss Mathieson let others know about their Budgen St teddy bear display on a Facebook community noticeboard and discovered six other households nearby had done the same.

“There’s at least 10 houses I can take the kids around Yarraman to try and find the teddies, so it’s really like the bear hunt,” she said.

AN ADVENTURE: Lara and Rhiannon Dunn go on a bear hunt around the streets of Yarraman to see where the teddies moved overnight. (Photo: Lauren Mathieson).

Inspired by Michael Rosen’s 1989 children’s picture book We’re Going on a Bear Hunt, the Australian bear hunt has swept the nation, with more than 19,000 members sharing their photos in a Facebook group.

Places further abroad like New Zealand, the United States and United Kingdom have also taken to the craze as families distract children from the lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

Miss Mathieson said it was a sanity saver, especially since her partner worked shifts and tried to sleep during the day.

A Care Bear waits for bear hunters at the twins’ place at Yarraman. (Photo: Lauren Mathieson).

“Like most mums I’m trying to find ways to keep them occupied,” she said.

“Being able to go for walks and let them try and find teddies, it’s something to do so they’re not under your feet and it wears them out.”

It disguises walks and exercise as an exciting outing.

“It’s also great for their mental health and the mum’s mental health, I actually get some peace and quiet,” Miss Mathieson said.

The family only moved to Yarraman 10 months ago and are still trying to get to know the community despite the current social distancing.

“It’s a great way to make some friends, I’d been thinking of ways to help out the community,” Miss Mathieson said.