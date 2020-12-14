PHOTOS: Big wet causes flash flooding

Liana Boss Full Profile Login to follow

PARTS of the Northern Rivers have copped almost 400mm of rain, and there's more coming on Monday and Tuesday.

SES crews have been out helping locals get prepared for the wild weather.

The Bureau of Meteorology has this morning issued a fresh severe weather warning for the Northern Rivers, with heavy rainfall, damaging winds, abnormally high tides and damaging surf expected.

"Heavy rainfall is expected to return to the Northern Rivers and parts of the Mid North Coast during Monday morning," BoM stated in its warning.

"Rainfall rates could be locally enhanced in the far north with thunderstorms, leading to the possibility of very heavy rainfall and dangerous flash flooding."