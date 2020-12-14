PHOTOS: Big wet causes flash flooding

Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Soccer

Soccer Premium Content PHOTOS: Magpies Crusaders fans cheer from...

Taste testing are (from left) JBS feedlot manager Sean Sturgess, Fitzy's Toowoomba owner Brad Fitzgibbons, JBS livestock supervisor Samuel Clothier and shift manager Brett Ward as Fitzy's partner with JBS to showcase the JBS Royal 100 rib fillet in the absence of the Ekka, Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer

News Premium Content WATCH: Where to taste Australia’s best beef

Sport Premium Content IN PHOTOS: NRL fans storm stadium for top class...

News

News Premium Content TRIBUTES: How Fraser crash victim is being...

Pechey Distilling Co chief distiller Ben Pechey-O'Brien launches their 1868 Vodka, Friday, July 10, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer

News Premium Content Meet the man distilling spirits in the High...

John Ibbotson of Gulmarrad with his dog looks over his backyard \"studio\" - where he shot some of the images for his latest book.

Life Premium Content MARITIME ODYSSEY: Meet the keeper of our lighthouse...

Education Premium Content WHEN I GROW UP: Blackbutt State School preps

News

News Premium Content 45 TORNADO PHOTOS: The impact, the destruction, the...

News

News Premium Content FACES OF TRAGEDY: Workers lost in mine disasters

AFL

AFL Premium Content PHOTOS: All the action from Saints’ AFL season...

Information

Information Premium Content IN PICTURES: Massive traffic delays at border...

Life

Life Premium Content 40+ PICS: Burnett’s best sunsets and sunrises

News

News Premium Content GALLERY: St Paddy's Day the South Burnett Way

Rugby League Premium Content 40+ PHOTOS: Murgon continue dominance in 9’s comp

News Premium Content 30 PICS: Murgon hosts its 97th annual agricultural...

Life

Life Premium Content GALLERY: Kumbia International Women’s Day lunch

Life

Life Premium Content MEGA GALLERY: 50+ pics from Proston Show 2020

Local Faces Premium Content PHOTOS: Inspiring women from around South Burnett

COOOOOYAR: All the action from this year's Cooyar Show.

Life Premium Content GALLERY: 80+ photos from the Cooyar Show

Education Premium Content BLOOPERS GALLERY: South Burnett Prep class...

News Premium Content HUGE GALLERY: All of our South Burnett Prep...

News

News Premium Content PHOTOS: Huge turnout at Agnes blues festival

SEA OF COLOUR: Saint Mary's show their true colours at exciting school fundraiser.

News Premium Content A STORM OF COLOUR: 47 photos from Saint Mary's Colour...

WHEN I GROW UP: We asked prep students what they want to be when they grow up.

Education Premium Content WHEN I GROW UP: Meet our ambitious new preps

Lifesaving

Lifesaving Premium Content FIRST LOOK: Athletes to go the distance at Iron X...

Weather

PHOTOS: Big wet causes flash flooding

by
14th Dec 2020 5:42 AM
Updated: 5:58 AM

Premium Content Subscriber only

PARTS of the Northern Rivers have copped almost 400mm of rain, and there's more coming on Monday and Tuesday.

SES crews have been out helping locals get prepared for the wild weather.

The Bureau of Meteorology has this morning issued a fresh severe weather warning for the Northern Rivers, with heavy rainfall, damaging winds, abnormally high tides and damaging surf expected.

"Heavy rainfall is expected to return to the Northern Rivers and parts of the Mid North Coast during Monday morning," BoM stated in its warning.

"Rainfall rates could be locally enhanced in the far north with thunderstorms, leading to the possibility of very heavy rainfall and dangerous flash flooding."

flood northern rivers weather
Lismore Northern Star