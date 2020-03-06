PHOTOS: Bizarre moth, mosquito phenomenon explained

MOTH MASSES: Readers share photos of the moth phenomenon around the South Burnett. (Photo: Contributed)

MOTH MASSES: Readers share photos of the moth phenomenon around the South Burnett. (Photo: Contributed)

MOTHS, butterflies, mosquitoes and flies have descended across the South Burnett after recent rain.

Community members have been astounded by the phenomenon around the region over the past couple of weeks.

From South Burnett pub windows, the awning of the Kingaroy RSL and car yards in Kingaroy, readers shared photos of bizarre moth-covered scenes.

Murgon's Australia Pub has attracted an incredible number of moths. (Photo: Simon Masters)

South Burnett Times reader Michelle-Daniel Maybury said the Yarraman IGA entrance had a nice collection of the insects and Terry Beresford spotted the moth masses at Kingaroy Bunnings.

Reader Lesley Wilson said the last time she saw moths like this was in 2013, prior to the ‘big wet event’.

Reader Edward Rayner said the rain had contributed to the phenomenon.

“We usually are in drought and all this rain has increased moisture and humidity which is a perfect breeding ground for those species.”

Moths have taken over the Kingaroy Coles service station. (Photo: Dan Pelcl)

South Burnett Regional Council community general manager Peter O’May said the increase in moths and butterflies was indeed a natural response to the recent rain and humid weather.

“This is a natural part of their lifecycle and is not a permanent situation,” he said.

The council contacted the principal entomologist from the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries.

“The moth phenomenon is not unusual but doesn’t happen frequently enough to be considered not unusual,” Mr O’May said.

“This activity can occur after drought and then rainfall.”

Moths, dead and alive, at the car yard in Kingaroy St last week. (Photo: Renee McCann)

The impact of this mass increase is expected to be temporary.

“The moths are creating a nuisance rather than any particular damage, however this is expected to be a temporary impact,” he said.

Additional cleaning is required for certain buildings across the South Burnett due to the moths.

“Facilities such as public amenities, which are cleaned daily, have also been impacted with additional clean-up time required as a result of dead and decaying moths,” Mr O’May said.

Moths outside the Kingaroy Shoppingworld mall (Photo: Colette Berlin)

There has also been an increase in mosquitoes across the region.

“The message to residents is to reduce water holding items around your property and ensure your water storage containers such as rain water tanks are properly sealed, use appropriate PPE, insect repellent, light coloured clothing and reduce time outside at key biting times, dawn and dusk,” he said.

The species of mosquitoes that are problematic at the moment are not the species the council’s management program is based on, the dengue mosquito.

The mosquitoes that are causing a nuisance, which hatch out after rainfall, include Culex annulirostris and other species around the domestic environment including Aedes notoscriptus and Culex quinquefasciatus.

Mr O’May said this increase after long periods of dry was not unusual.

“Upon rainfall that insect species that may have been dormant and struggling to survive then use this opportunity to have large hatchings resulting in a large increase of insects all at once,” he said.