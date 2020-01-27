Photos: Brooke Ferguson crowned 2020 Queens Royal champion

IN WHAT will go down as one of the largest female sedan events in Australian racing history, Brook Ferguson has claimed first place at the 2020 Queens Royal at the Kingaroy Speedway.

All eyes were on the two-time champion Maddi McGee as the pair battled it out right from the beginning.

McGee suffered severe mechanical issues with her car's rear right spring falling out early in the race, forcing her to withdraw.

Maddi McGee was the favourite heading into the night however mechanical issues caused her to pull out mid Queens Royal.

With McGee out of the race Ferguson took complete control and in her FG Falcon led for the remainder of the race.

Ferguson said her only concern throughout the race was the trailing cars catching back up with the crash restarts.

"It was an incredible race, I honestly didn't expect to win," Ferguson said.

"I was on the back of Maddi for the first few laps before her car unfortunately broke down," she said.

"Getting the win was so awesome, it's such a well-run event and to have so many ladies competing was amazing."

Ferguson is no stranger to the Kingaroy Speedway taking fourth place in the 2018 Queens Royal.

She has also claimed three Queen of the Hill titles in Ballarat.

The FG Falcon Ferguson raced was built from scratch by her partner and she said getting the win in it was even more special.

"I've been racing for about 15 years and have been racing in the FG for about the past twelve months," Ferguson said.

"It's a really good car and I will continue to race it," she said.

Your 2020 Queens Royal champion Brooke Ferguson

Dakota Laverty finished the race in second place with Zoey Salau in third.

In the Queens Royal new stars Neisa Rasmussen took the win with Bec Jones finishing second and Jessica Biddle in third.