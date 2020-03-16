PHOTOS: Butchers brave the World’s Greatest Shave
FOUR butchers and three hairdressers joined forces for one mission – to find a cure for blood cancer.
Kingaroy’s Little Butcher team, Clint Stretton, Kevin Hancock, Wade Glover and Carl Zabel, participated in the World’s Greatest Shave last Friday with help from the team at SG Hair Designs.
Butchery owner Mr Stretton said it was initially a bit of a challenge within the team to help raise funds to find a cure for the Leukaemia Foundation.
“It was a bit of a challenge for Kev to get rid of his mullet,” he said.
Mr Hancock was also challenged to wax his legs later on Friday afternoon.
The team raised $3000 through a raffle board at the butcher’s shop.
“Everybody’s jumped on board, we’re a pretty close team,” Mr Stretton said.
“It’s a great cause and a bit of fun.
“Everybody has been touched by cancer at some point.”
Mr Stretton said SG Hair were great supporters of the event.
Hairdresser owner Sandy Hatchett said, after her family was impacted by cancer, she was keen to support the fundraiser.
“They’re very brave, I wouldn’t do it,” she said.
The money raised will go towards the Leukaemia Foundation’s goal of zero lives lost to blood cancer by 2035.
This year’s nationwide goal of $16.5 million will support and empower families impacted by blood cancer and to accelerate blood cancer research.