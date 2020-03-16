PHOTOS: Butchers brave the World’s Greatest Shave

BRAVE SHAVE: Little Butcher team mates, Wade Glover, Carl Zabel, Kevin Hancock and Clint Stretton, participated in the World's Greatest Shave. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

FOUR butchers and three hairdressers joined forces for one mission – to find a cure for blood cancer.

Kingaroy’s Little Butcher team, Clint Stretton, Kevin Hancock, Wade Glover and Carl Zabel, participated in the World’s Greatest Shave last Friday with help from the team at SG Hair Designs.

BEFORE: Little Butcher's Clint Stretton and Kevin Hancock with his mullet participate in the World's Greatest Shave on Friday, March 13. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

ALMOST FINISHED: Little Butcher's Clint Stretton and Kevin Hancock participate in the World's Greatest Shave. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

Butchery owner Mr Stretton said it was initially a bit of a challenge within the team to help raise funds to find a cure for the Leukaemia Foundation.

“It was a bit of a challenge for Kev to get rid of his mullet,” he said.

Carl Zabel and Wade Glover participate in the World's Greatest Shave. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

Carl Zabel and Wade Glover participate in the World's Greatest Shave. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

Mr Hancock was also challenged to wax his legs later on Friday afternoon.

The team raised $3000 through a raffle board at the butcher’s shop.

“Everybody’s jumped on board, we’re a pretty close team,” Mr Stretton said.

“It’s a great cause and a bit of fun.

“Everybody has been touched by cancer at some point.”

SG Hair Designs hairdressers help out with the World's Greatest Shave on Friday, March 13. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

Mr Stretton said SG Hair were great supporters of the event.

Hairdresser owner Sandy Hatchett said, after her family was impacted by cancer, she was keen to support the fundraiser.

“They’re very brave, I wouldn’t do it,” she said.

Little junior butchers Connor and Mitchell Stretton get their hair coloured for the World's Greatest Shave on Friday, March 13, 2020. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

Mitchell and Connor Stretton get their hair coloured for the World's Greatest Shave after their Dad, Clinton, got his head shaved on Friday, March 13, 2020. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

The money raised will go towards the Leukaemia Foundation’s goal of zero lives lost to blood cancer by 2035.

This year’s nationwide goal of $16.5 million will support and empower families impacted by blood cancer and to accelerate blood cancer research.