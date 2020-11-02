PHOTOS: Century-old Gayndah home transformed into Airbnb

Gayndah’s first ‘entire home’ Airbnb has just been listed, located on Bushnell Street.

A 100-year-old home is the first house to be listed in Gayndah on Airbnb, where guests will have the whole house to themselves.

The riverside house was previously owned by George Just, who was well-known in the Gayndah community.

His nephew, Paul Just, a semi-retired Brisbane builder, inherited the house when his uncle passed away two years ago and decided to renovate it for Airbnb.

“My uncle lived in the house for over fifty years and it's such a beautiful spot,” Mr Just said.

“He bought it in the 60s and it used to be an old orchard.”



Mr Just said the three bedroom home was in a bad way and took two years to renovate.

“We just tidied it up, and put in a new kitchen, new bathrooms and just replaced everything that was there,” he said.

“We certainly wanted to keep the old charm of the house.”



Roxane Just enjoyed decorating the house, adding heritage quirks to the modern fixtures.

Mr Just and his wife Roxane didn’t want to sell or rent the house as they wanted to use it as a holiday home for themselves as well.

“We love going up there, we have a lot of friends there.”



From talking to the Gayndah locals, Mr Just noticed the lack of accommodation outside of motels that is available.

“Sometimes the accommodation seems to be full in Gayndah,” he said.



“The reps that come up to Mitre 10, they can't get any more motel rooms in Gayndah so they have to drive to Mundubbera to stay the night.”

The spacious home boasts a peaceful veranda overlooking the garden.

Mr Just’s friend and Gayndah local Jonathan Stormont said the house will help with tourism.

“It offers another option to people who may not want stay in a motel or camp but would rather stay in a lovely home to help make the trip feel special,” Mr Stormont said.

Complete with brand new finishes including a modern kitchen, two renovated bathrooms, three queen beds and a wraparound veranda, this classy farm-style home would accommodate families, large groups or even a couple looking to get away.

“This would be wonderful for a family to stay in if they were in Gayndah for a wedding or an event and wanted to feel comfortable and have space,” Mr Stormont said.

Located in a peaceful setting by the Burnett River, “George’s Homestead” is available to book on Airbnb now.